Flashback: Cuomo Claimed to 'Believe Women' Who Allege Sexual Misconduct

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) is embroiled in scandal once again, after new revelations of alleged sexual harassment became public knowledge on Friday. Two former female aides, both decades younger than he is, to the governor have publicly accused Cuomo of harassment and unwanted sexual advances in the workplace.

Lawmakers in both parties have called for an independent investigation into the allegations against Cuomo, while some Democrats have covered for the governor thus far. Cuomo brushed off the harassment allegations as unintentional “unwanted flirtation” that was “misinterpreted” by the women who came forward, offering little remorse for the allegations.

Cuomo previously claimed to value women who come forward with misconduct allegations. During the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was subject to less credible allegations that could not be corroborated, Cuomo demanded that his confirmation be put on hold.

Elected leaders have a responsibility to stand up for survivors of sexual abuse. Senate Republicans must #BelieveSurvivors. https://t.co/cwfvj2baQF — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) October 3, 2018

The allegations of sexual assault against Judge Kavanaugh are disturbing and deeply concerning. We owe it to the American people to #BelieveSurvivors. I call on the Senate to postpone any vote until these allegations are fully investigated. — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) September 24, 2018

Americans deserve the facts. The allegations of sexual assault against Judge Kavanaugh are disturbing and deeply concerning. We owe it to Dr. Ford and to the American people to fully investigate these allegations - our democracy demands nothing less. — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) September 23, 2018

New York Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-NY) pointed out Cuomo’s “double standard,” when the governor said that the accused should be subject to a lie detector test. Thus far, Cuomo has given no indication that he will hold himself to the same vigorous standard to investigate these allegations from multiple women.

WATCH: @claudiatenney reacts to a second allegation of sexual harassment against New York Governor Cuomo @BillHemmer @DanaPerino pic.twitter.com/jaR6SuroqH — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) March 1, 2021

Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal follows his administration’s alleged coverup of data related to coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.