Andrew Cuomo

Flashback: Cuomo Claimed to 'Believe Women' Who Allege Sexual Misconduct

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Mar 01, 2021 11:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) is embroiled in scandal once again, after new revelations of alleged sexual harassment became public knowledge on Friday. Two former female aides, both decades younger than he is, to the governor have publicly accused Cuomo of harassment and unwanted sexual advances in the workplace. 

Lawmakers in both parties have called for an independent investigation into the allegations against Cuomo, while some Democrats have covered for the governor thus far. Cuomo brushed off the harassment allegations as unintentional “unwanted flirtation” that was “misinterpreted” by the women who came forward, offering little remorse for the allegations. 

Cuomo previously claimed to value women who come forward with misconduct allegations. During the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was subject to less credible allegations that could not be corroborated, Cuomo demanded that his confirmation be put on hold.

New York Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-NY) pointed out Cuomo’s “double standard,” when the governor said that the accused should be subject to a lie detector test. Thus far, Cuomo has given no indication that he will hold himself to the same vigorous standard to investigate these allegations from multiple women.

Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal follows his administration’s alleged coverup of data related to coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.

