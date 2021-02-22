House GOP Campaign Arm Outraises Democrats in January Despite Corporate Boycott

Despite a mass exodus of corporate donors, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) outraised its Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) in the opening month of 2021.

Corporate political action committees (PACs) began to pull donations from the GOP following the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol by supporters of former President Trump. Even in spite of this fundraising roadblock, the NRCC brought in $7.5 million in January, outraising the DCCC by $500,000.

The House Democrats' campaign arm holds $22 million in cash-on-hand, while Republicans have $13.5 million in the war chest. The GOP's congressional campaign arm has no debt from last election cycle, while Democrats raked in nearly $13 million in debt.

Democrats hold a historically slim majority in the House, by just 10 seats, over Republicans. Though pollsters predicted that House Republicans would be steamrolled in the general election, the GOP managed to flip 15 seats previously held by Democrats, erasing much of Speaker Pelosi's majority; even with a slim majority, Pelosi claims to have a legislative "mandate." No House Republican incumbents lost their seats in 2020, and the GOP is well-positioned to take back the majority in the lower chamber in the 2022 midterm elections. The NRCC already announced a list of 47 targeted districts identified as "battleground" and "underperforming" for the 2022 midterms, in hopes of taking the gavel away from Speaker Pelosi.