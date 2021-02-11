President Biden Makes a Prediction on Impeachment

Donald Trump

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Biden has been overwhelmingly quiet on the second impeachment of his former presidential rival, former President Donald Trump. As impeachment managers and the former president’s defense team present evidence, Biden made one prediction. 

The president said on Thursday that the minds of some Republican Senators, acting as jurors, “may have been changed,” after the compelling evidence presented by the Democratic managers. 

The lawmakers appointed by Speaker Pelosi played video footage and audio of the horrific events on January 6. The replay of the riots compelled a handful of GOP lawmakers to vote in favor of moving forward with the trial, agreeing with Democrats that the constitution allows for the Senate to weigh the impeachment of a former president; Trump was impeached while still in office, while the trial began after Biden was inaugurated. 

The overwhelming consensus during the first days of the trial, among both Republicans and Democrats, was that the House Democratic impeachment managers did a far better job of presenting compelling evidence than the former president’s team did. 

The trial continues on Thursday, and acquittal of the former president is near certain.

