Another GOP Senator Will Not Seek Reelection in 2022 Midterm Elections

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Feb 08, 2021 1:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Another Republican Senator announced his upcoming retirement on Monday morning, as the 2022 midterm election is underway. Alabama GOP Senator Richard Shelby will not seek reelection next year. This upcoming term would be Shelby’s seventh in the upper chamber.

“Today I announced that I will not seek a seventh term in the United States Senate in 2022. For everything, there is a season. I am grateful to the people of Alabama who have put their trust in me for more than forty years. I have been fortunate to serve in the US Senate longer than any other Alabamian. During my time in the Senate, I have been given great opportunity, having chaired four committees: Appropriations, Rules, Banking, and Intelligence,” Shelby said on Monday. “In these positions of leadership, I have strived to influence legislation that will have a lasting impact-- creating the conditions for growth and opportunity.”

Shelby is the fourth Senate Republican to forego reelection in 2022, thus far; Sens. Richard Burr (NC), Pat Toomey (PA), and Rob Portman (OH) also announced their retirements.

Most Popular