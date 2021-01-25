Ohio GOP Senator Rob Portman Will Not Seek Reelection in 2022

Ohio Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) revealed on Monday morning that he will not seek a third term in office in the 2022 midterm elections. The prominent Republican cited “partisan gridlock” in making his ultimate decision to retire from the Senate, though he will finish his current term.

“I feel fortunate to have been trusted by the people of Ohio to represent them in the US Senate. Today, I’m announcing that I have made a decision not to run again in 2022,” Portman said on Monday. “This doesn’t mean I’m leaving now--I still have two more years in my term and I intend to use that time to get a lot done. I will be the top Republican on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee, and I have a number of oversight projects and legislative initiatives I’m eager to get over the finish line. Over the next two years, I look forward to being able to focus all my energy on legislation and the challenges our country faces rather than on fundraising and campaigning.”

NEW: Sen. Rob Portman says he is not running for re-election:



“I feel fortunate to have been entrusted by the people of Ohio to represent them in the US Senate. Today, I am announcing that I have made a decision not to run again in 2022. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 25, 2021

NEWS: Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) will not seek re-election in 2022. — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) January 25, 2021

Portman is the second Republican Senator to decide to not seek reelection after the Trump administration. Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey will also not run for another term in the upper chamber.