Ohio

Ohio GOP Senator Rob Portman Will Not Seek Reelection in 2022

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 25, 2021 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Ohio GOP Senator Rob Portman Will Not Seek Reelection in 2022

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Ohio Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) revealed on Monday morning that he will not seek a third term in office in the 2022 midterm elections. The prominent Republican cited “partisan gridlock” in making his ultimate decision to retire from the Senate, though he will finish his current term.

“I feel fortunate to have been trusted by the people of Ohio to represent them in the US Senate. Today, I’m announcing that I have made a decision not to run again in 2022,” Portman said on Monday. “This doesn’t mean I’m leaving now--I still have two more years in my term and I intend to use that time to get a lot done. I will be the top Republican on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee, and I have a number of oversight projects and legislative initiatives I’m eager to get over the finish line. Over the next two years, I look forward to being able to focus all my energy on legislation and the challenges our country faces rather than on fundraising and campaigning.” 

Portman is the second Republican Senator to decide to not seek reelection after the Trump administration. Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey will also not run for another term in the upper chamber.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'No Plan' Update: 20 Million-Plus Vaccine Doses Now Administered in US, More Than 1 Million Daily
Guy Benson
Letter: If the FBI is Going to Investigate Parler, Twitter and Facebook Deserve the Same
Katie Pavlich
Big Name Companies are Avoiding Super Bowl Ads Over Fear of Striking the Wrong Message
VIP
Bronson Stocking

Moderna Has a Reassuring Word About New COVID Variants
Cortney O'Brien
Why One Union That Endorsed Biden Already Has Buyer's Remorse
Leah Barkoukis
Antifa Crowd Damages Tacoma Businesses, Burns American Flag After Police Officer Drives Through Crowd
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular