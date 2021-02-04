New York

Claudia Tenney Calls for Results to Be Certified as Brindisi Delays Concession

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Feb 04, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mike Groll, File

The results of one congressional election still loom, three months after the November 3 general election. In New York’s twenty-second congressional district, Republican Claudia Tenney is claiming victory over Anthony Brindinsi (D) as she holds a 122 vote lead. Tenney previously held the seat and was ousted by Brindisi in the 2018 midterm election. 

The Democrat candidate argues that the margin is too slim, and in an attempt to overturn the election results, his representation said that voting machines could have been inaccurate.

“In this case, there is reason to believe that voting tabulation machines misread hundreds if not thousands of valid votes as undervotes, and that these tabulation machine errors disproportionately affected Brindisi,” his lawyers wrote in court filings earlier this week.

Seven out of eight counties in the district have formalized results and submitted them to the state's supreme court, and Tenney is calling for a certification of her victory. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), of the neighboring district, echoed her calls.

Tenney's election is the last outstanding, and will add another victory for House Republicans.

Most Popular