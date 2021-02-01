Virginia GOP Governor Candidate Stacks Leadership Team With Prominent Conservatives

Virginia’s Republican gubernatorial primary is underway as the GOP hopes to take back control of power. Businessman and political outsider Pete Snyder announced his candidacy in late January, blasting the “failed record” of Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Terry McAuliffe (D) and other Democrats, whose policies have left Virginia’s economy stagnant.

A longtime businessman, Snyder launched the Virginia 30 day fund, which allocates forgivable loans to small businesses statewide that are affected by COVID restrictions. As the primary heats up, Snyder announced a stacked leadership team for his campaign, filled with prominent leaders in the conservative movement.

His campaign’s newly-minted leadership team includes Heritage Foundation President Kay Cole James, Former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security and Attorney General of Virginia Ken Cuccinelli, Virginia State Senator Mark Obenshain, and Delegate Israel O’Quinn.

Snyder touted the need for a “conservative outsider and small business champion” to give Republicans power in Virginia once again.

“We set out on day one to win this race, and with Virginia’s strongest conservative leaders driving our grassroots campaign, we know we’ll be successful. Like me, they believe we need a conservative outsider and small business champion to take on the establishment and get Virginia leading again," he said on Monday. "Returning conservative leadership to Virginia is going to be a team effort and I’m honored to have these stalwart conservatives helping me."

On the Democratic side, former Governor Terry McAuliffe is likely to clinch the party's nomination.