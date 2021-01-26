Virginia Businessman Pete Snyder Announces Bid for Virginia Governor

Virginia businessman Pete Snyder officially threw his hat into the gubernatorial race on Tuesday, formally seeking the GOP nomination for governor. Snyder joins Virginia Delegate Kirk Cox in the Republican primary, while former Governor Terry McAuliffe is likely to clinch the Democratic nomination.

“We’ve had eight years of Northam-McAuliffe rule. Their Failed Record: An economy in shambles, empty classrooms with no end in sight, and soaring crime rates across our major cities and our communities,” Snyder said on the opening day of his campaign. “It’s been a complete and utter failure. Virginia simply can’t afford another four years of their misguided priorities and failed leadership.”

Snyder founded the Virginia 30-day fund, which provides forgivable loans to small businesses statewide that are suffering from COVID-related economic burdens. He contrasted his business experience with that of Democrats, deeming small businesses the “backbone of our economy.”

“I am an innovator and a problem solver with a track record of success to back it up. Strong leadership is about setting the right priorities. Instead of focusing on saving the backbone of our economy -- small business, educating our children and keeping our streets safe, the extremists in charge in Richmond have focused on small business killing mandates, softening sentencing on violent criminals while defunding and disrespecting our law enforcement heroes, and raising taxes on Virginia families - all in the middle of a pandemic. It’s clear our leaders are out of touch with reality,” he concluded.

