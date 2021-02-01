Republicans in Georgia Launch 'Stop Stacey' Grassroots Effort Against Abrams Ahead of 2022 Midterms

As the 2022 midterm election begins to kickstart, Republicans in Georgia are wasting no time going after former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who is thought to be running for the governorship in the Peach State for a second time in 2022. Fresh off of two runoff Senate election losses, Republicans in Georgia are already going on the offensive with a ‘Stop Stacey’ grassroots and fundraising effort ahead of the midterm elections. Abrams is also the architect behind a massive effort to register voters in Georgia, and the Republicans involved with the grassroots effort hope to prevent a "complete left-wing takeover" in Georgia.

The independent committee aims to act as a “national, grassroots organization of engaged conservatives,” dedicated to “protecting our future from Stacey Abrams, her left-wing backers, and their radical, un-American agenda.”

“After losing the White House and United States Senate in 2020, grassroots Republicans across Georgia and America are standing together to stop radical Stacey Abrams,” ‘Stop Stacey’ Senior Strategist Jeremy Brand said in a release. “Thanks to her socialist backers and billionaires like George Soros, Stacey Abrams has raised over $100 million to orchestrate a total takeover in the 2022 election. We will do whatever it takes to expose Stacey Abrams’ radical network, highlight her dangerous agenda, and ultimately defeat her – and her left-wing candidates – at the ballot box. There is no time to waste: We must stand up, fight back, and Stop Stacey.”

Abrams founded Fair Fight after her 2018 loss to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R), in hopes of registering an influx of voters for future elections. A separate voter registration-focused organization founded by Abrams, New Georgia Project, is under investigation by the state for alleged voter fraud.

In the fight for the majority of the Senate in the first years of the Biden administration, Republicans ultimately lost the seats formerly held by David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler largely due to unsubstantiated claims of “widespread fraud” in the 2020 election; while Perdue and Loeffler lost by only 55,000 and 93,000 votes, respectively, upwards of 500,000 GOP voters in Georgia stayed home from the polls as such claims were elevated. Democrats, on the other hand, owe much of their victories to Abrams’ effort to register and engage voters.

The newly-launched outside group hopes to compete with Abrams’ well-documented grassroots efforts, with a national fundraising operation and a unifying message.