Voter Registration Group Affiliated with Raphael Warnock Under Investigation for Alleged Fraud

The New Georgia Project, a voter registration group formerly headed by Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, is under investigation for alleged fraud, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Monday, per The New York Post. The group is thought to have sent mail-in ballots to non-residents.

The group was founded by failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, but Warnock served as the CEO until February; the group categorizes itself as a “nonpartisan effort to register and civically engage Georgian.” Raffensperger said that the New Georgia Project is one of three interest groups under investigation for suspicions of election impropriety. Warnock’s group is thought to have solicited mail-in ballots to New York voters.

“Voting in Georgia when you are not a resident of Georgia is a felony,” Raffensperger said. “These third-party groups have a responsibility to not encourage illegal voting. If they do so, they will be held responsible.”

The New Georgia Project was also investigated in 2014 on accusations of involved contractors fabricating voter registration forms. Warnock previously called claims of voter fraud against the group he led “alarmist.”

The investigation occurs as Democrats are fighting tooth-and-nail to unseat both Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the pair of runoff elections that will occur in January. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed that his party would "change America" if Democrats are victorious in January. Some activists are outwardly encouraging out-of-state Democrats to relocate to Georgia, in order to vote, in complete violation of the law.