Top House Republican Rules Out Senate Bid For 2022 Midterms

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 29, 2021 9:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Ohio GOP Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH), a top Republican in the House of Representatives, ruled out a future Senate bid on Thursday. Speculation of a possible bid swirled after Ohio Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced that he will not seek reelection in the 2022 midterm elections.

A spokesperson for the top House Republican told Cleveland.com that Jordan is not interested in a Senate bid and is focused on working for his district.

“[Jordan] is solely focused on representing the great people of Ohio’s Fourth District, and will not be running to fill the seat of retiring Senator Rob Portman,” the spokesperson said. “Mr. Jordan believes at this time he is better suited to represent Ohioans in the House of Representatives, where as the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, he can advance an America first agenda, promote conservative values, and hold big government accountable.”

Republicans are tasked with gaining one seat in the midterm elections, but face a difficult map to overcome. Ohio’s Senate contest is one of a few competitive seats on the 2022 map. Portman is the third GOP Senator to decide not to seek reelection, while Sens. Pat Toomey (PA) and Richard Burr (NC) are also retiring.

