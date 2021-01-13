Republican Voters

Morning Consult Poll Shows the President's Approval Among Republicans on the Decline

Jan 13, 2021
As the House of Representatives debates a second impeachment of President Trump, and in the wake of violent insurrection that occurred at the Capitol on January 6, a new poll shows the president’s approval and favorability on the decline. 

A Morning Consult/Politico survey found that 42 percent of GOP voters would select Trump as the party’s nominee in 2024 once again, a margin that decreased by 12 points since November. Meanwhile, support for Vice President Mike Pence among Republican voters continues to climb. The president’s overall approval rating among GOP voters sits at 75 percent, and at 34 percent among all voters.

Additionally, consumer confidence among Republican voters is on the decline after the GOP lost both Senate runoff elections in Georgia, and following the violence at the Capitol.

The House is debating a second impeachment of the president on Wednesday.

