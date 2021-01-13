Morning Consult Poll Shows the President's Approval Among Republicans on the Decline

As the House of Representatives debates a second impeachment of President Trump, and in the wake of violent insurrection that occurred at the Capitol on January 6, a new poll shows the president’s approval and favorability on the decline.

A Morning Consult/Politico survey found that 42 percent of GOP voters would select Trump as the party’s nominee in 2024 once again, a margin that decreased by 12 points since November. Meanwhile, support for Vice President Mike Pence among Republican voters continues to climb. The president’s overall approval rating among GOP voters sits at 75 percent, and at 34 percent among all voters.

Trump’s Grip on 2024 GOP Primary Field Slips in Wake of Capitol Insurrection https://t.co/Luud0CbQyW via @cameron_easley pic.twitter.com/skO0Olus94 — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) January 13, 2021

The @MorningConsult trend line on the strength of his support, from Tuesday (pre-Electoral College vote and insurrection) to Thursday https://t.co/6u61grjkCW pic.twitter.com/cCSL1VonqL — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) January 9, 2021

Additionally, consumer confidence among Republican voters is on the decline after the GOP lost both Senate runoff elections in Georgia, and following the violence at the Capitol.

Consumer confidence among Republicans fell following the attack on the U.S. Capitol and the Georgia runoff elections, driving an overall decline in consumer sentiment this week.@MorningConsult https://t.co/EkUbOdwFB0 pic.twitter.com/iQdn0BRfUL — John Leer (@JohnCLeer) January 13, 2021

The House is debating a second impeachment of the president on Wednesday.