NRSC

Senator Rick Scott Sees a 'Big Opportunity' For Republicans in Midterm Elections

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 11:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Senator Rick Scott Sees a 'Big Opportunity' For Republicans in Midterm Elections

Source: AP Photo/John Raoux, File

Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott predicted a path for Republicans to take back power in the Senate in the 2022 midterm election, after Republicans lost both runoff elections in Georgia last week. Scott is the newly-minted Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and will serve as a force behind the party’s efforts to win a majority in 2022. 

Scott told Fox News that he sees a “big opportunity” for Republicans to take back control of the Senate, on account of Democrats’ legislative agenda. The 2022 Senatorial map forces Republicans to defend 20 seats, while Democrats must hold only 14 seats.

“Over the next two years, the Democrats are going to try to do a whole bunch of things that the public doesn’t want. They don’t want packing the Supreme Court. They don’t want higher taxes and more regulation. They don’t want the police defunded,” Scott said.”I think the Democrats now have the ability to go do some things. I think it’s going to help define them and I think it’s going to help us have a big win in 2022.”

After Republicans lost the seats previously held by Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Democrats have slim majorities in both chambers of Congress. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will serve as the tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Rep. Stefanik Reacts After Harvard Kicks Her Off Senior Advisory Committee
Cortney O'Brien
Trump Responds to the Latest Impeachment Push From Democrats
Katie Pavlich
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Claims This Is Who Is Responsible for Her Testing Positive with COVID-19
Julio Rosas
Conservative Billionaire Sheldon Adelson Has Died
Katie Pavlich

'A Terrorist Is a Terrorist’: House Homeland Security Chair Has an Idea for How to Punish Cruz, Hawley
Leah Barkoukis

Manchin Knocks House Democrats Over Impeachment Plan
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular