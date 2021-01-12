Senator Rick Scott Sees a 'Big Opportunity' For Republicans in Midterm Elections

Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott predicted a path for Republicans to take back power in the Senate in the 2022 midterm election, after Republicans lost both runoff elections in Georgia last week. Scott is the newly-minted Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and will serve as a force behind the party’s efforts to win a majority in 2022.

Scott told Fox News that he sees a “big opportunity” for Republicans to take back control of the Senate, on account of Democrats’ legislative agenda. The 2022 Senatorial map forces Republicans to defend 20 seats, while Democrats must hold only 14 seats.

“Over the next two years, the Democrats are going to try to do a whole bunch of things that the public doesn’t want. They don’t want packing the Supreme Court. They don’t want higher taxes and more regulation. They don’t want the police defunded,” Scott said.”I think the Democrats now have the ability to go do some things. I think it’s going to help define them and I think it’s going to help us have a big win in 2022.”

I have no doubt that we can retake the Senate majority in 2022.



As Chairman of the @NRSC, I’m committed to working hard every day to raise money, get our message out and recruit good candidates across the country. pic.twitter.com/lQfla0M4VX — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) January 12, 2021

After Republicans lost the seats previously held by Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Democrats have slim majorities in both chambers of Congress. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will serve as the tie-breaking vote in the Senate.