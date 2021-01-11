Supreme Court

Supreme Court Rejects President Trump's Request to Expedite Election Lawsuits

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Supreme Court delivered another blow to the Trump campaign’s attempt to overturn the general election results on Monday. The high court declined to expedite consideration of a handful of lawsuits related to election challenges, brought forth by members of the president’s legal team and other allies. 

The lawsuits included challenges in key swing states, where “widespread fraud” is alleged, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, and Michigan. The court’s decision guarantees the cases will not be taken up before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next week.

Allies of the president argued that Congress's vote to certify the election results for Biden should be delayed on account of these lawsuits before the Supreme Court. Despite opposition from a handful of Republican lawmakers, and in the wake of violent rioting from supporters of the president, both chambers voted to certify Biden's win.

