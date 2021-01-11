Supreme Court Rejects President Trump's Request to Expedite Election Lawsuits

The Supreme Court delivered another blow to the Trump campaign’s attempt to overturn the general election results on Monday. The high court declined to expedite consideration of a handful of lawsuits related to election challenges, brought forth by members of the president’s legal team and other allies.

The lawsuits included challenges in key swing states, where “widespread fraud” is alleged, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, and Michigan. The court’s decision guarantees the cases will not be taken up before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next week.

???BREAKING: Supreme Court DENIES Trump's requests to fast-track consideration of his bids to overturn the 2020 election pic.twitter.com/tKAr3xry7C — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) January 11, 2021

NEW this morning: the Supreme Court denies expedited hearings in almost 10 cases challenging election results. That's tantamount to outright denial, since they will probably be moot on Jan. 20. #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/LYhm61PEl2 — Kevin Daley ?? (@KevinDaleyDC) January 11, 2021

???BREAKING: Supreme Court DENIES requests from Lin Wood, Kelli Ward a GOP congressman from Pennsylvania and a Michigan litigant to fast-track consideration of their 2020 election-related petitions pic.twitter.com/Ycs2JMQC0w — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) January 11, 2021

Allies of the president argued that Congress's vote to certify the election results for Biden should be delayed on account of these lawsuits before the Supreme Court. Despite opposition from a handful of Republican lawmakers, and in the wake of violent rioting from supporters of the president, both chambers voted to certify Biden's win.