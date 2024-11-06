Watch Jon Stewart Have a Meltdown Over Trump's Win

The liberal left-wing host of “The Daily Show,” John Stewart, had an on-air meltdown, screaming (literally) and throwing a tantrum over President-elect Donald Trump’s historic victory.

Stewart directed his anger toward the pollsters who claimed the race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris would be close. For weeks, liberal outlets warned Americans election results would take days, if not weeks, to come in. However, as polling sites closed, it became very clear that wouldn’t be the case. The rig was too big, and Trump not only defeated Harris but significantly outperformed his 2016 and 2020 numbers.

The liberal host slammed pollsters who significantly underestimated a potential Trump comeback, yelling at the audience.

“I don’t ever wanna f— hear from you again. Ever. I don’t ever wanna hear ‘We’ve corrected for the over-correction.’ You don’t know s— about s—. And I don’t care for you,” Stewart said.

🚨🇺🇸JON STEWART: ALL POLLSTERS CAN BLOW ME



"I don't wanna ever f**king hear from you again."https://t.co/NAuDUi7XRR — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 6, 2024

Before Trump was announced as the next POTUS, Stewart argued that if the Republican won, it would be the “finality of our civilization.” Still, he said that instead, Americans would “wake up tomorrow” and have to “work like hell to move the world to the place that we prefer it to be.”

He played a clip from President Joe Biden’s speech after accepting the 2020 nomination at the Democratic National Convention, warning that Trump’s “winning message” on Jan. 6, 2021 led to the Capitol Hill “insurrection.”

Social media mocked Stewart for his insane meltdown over Trump’s win.

I am waiting on every celebrity who said they'd leave the country to leave😅 — Elon Musk - Spoof (@Sansa314159) November 6, 2024

The great meltdown is starting. Let’s hope the left actually learn why this has happened and not just default back to Trump bad man excuses. This is true misinformation — Torosaur (@scottylthomas) November 6, 2024