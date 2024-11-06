TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tomorrow!
Sad Kamala Addresses Army of Losers in Concession Speech That Should've Been Delivered...
It's Official: Trump Bulldozed the Dems' Blue Wall
Dearborn's Final Results Truly Show How Awful Kamala Harris Was As a Candidate
VIP
Behold the Press As They Go Through Eight Stages of Grief Regarding the...
VIP
Gun Store Merchant Codes Just Became Endangered
Democrats Blame Everything and Everyone for Kamala's Loss-- But Her
Did This Cost Kamala the Race?
Top Billionaires Congratulate Trump on His 'Hard-Fought Victory'
The View: Kamala Would Have Won If We Had Regulated Social Media
Kamala's Fake Black Accent Obviously Didn't Help Her
Does Rick Scott's Win Boost His Chances for Senate Leadership?
Biden Calls Trump, Invites Him to the White House
Elissa Slotkin Pulls Off Win in Michigan Senate Race
Tipsheet

Watch Jon Stewart Have a Meltdown Over Trump's Win

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 06, 2024 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The liberal left-wing host of “The Daily Show,” John Stewart, had an on-air meltdown, screaming (literally) and throwing a tantrum over President-elect Donald Trump’s historic victory. 

Advertisement

Stewart directed his anger toward the pollsters who claimed the race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris would be close. For weeks, liberal outlets warned Americans election results would take days, if not weeks, to come in. However, as polling sites closed, it became very clear that wouldn’t be the case. The rig was too big, and Trump not only defeated Harris but significantly outperformed his 2016 and 2020 numbers. 

The liberal host slammed pollsters who significantly underestimated a potential Trump comeback, yelling at the audience. 

“I don’t ever wanna f— hear from you again. Ever. I don’t ever wanna hear ‘We’ve corrected for the over-correction.’ You don’t know s— about s—. And I don’t care for you,” Stewart said. 

Before Trump was announced as the next POTUS, Stewart argued that if the Republican won, it would be the “finality of our civilization.” Still, he said that instead, Americans would “wake up tomorrow” and have to “work like hell to move the world to the place that we prefer it to be.”

Recommended

Democrats Blame Everything and Everyone for Kamala's Loss-- But Her Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

He played a clip from President Joe Biden’s speech after accepting the 2020 nomination at the Democratic National Convention, warning that Trump’s “winning message” on Jan. 6, 2021 led to the Capitol Hill “insurrection.” 

Social media mocked Stewart for his insane meltdown over Trump’s win. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Blame Everything and Everyone for Kamala's Loss-- But Her Sarah Arnold
Did This Cost Kamala the Race? Sarah Arnold
The Aftermath: Ten Thoughts on Trump's Sweeping Victory Guy Benson
The Liberal Media Absolutely Lost It When Trump Won the 2024 Election Matt Vespa
Libs Are Going to Cry Again Over the Latest DOJ News Involving Trump Mia Cathell
Kamala Campaign Manager Vows to Kneecap Trump Presidency Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrats Blame Everything and Everyone for Kamala's Loss-- But Her Sarah Arnold
Advertisement