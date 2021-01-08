Trump Administration

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Calls For 'Unity' and 'Healing' Before Trolling Secretary DeVos

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 08, 2021 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet  
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Calls For 'Unity' and 'Healing' Before Trolling Secretary DeVos

Source: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool

In the wake of violence at the United States Capitol carried out by supporters of President Trump, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) joined calls for unity and a peaceful transition of presidential power in a joint statement with former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder (R-MI). 

“What is unfolding today in our nation’s capital is truly appalling. Violence, vandalism, and insurrection have no place in this great country of ours. We are a nation of laws, not mobs,” Whitmer wrote. “Now is the time to put this election behind us once and for all. We must unify as one nation to defeat our real enemy, which is the pandemic that has taken far too many of our friends, neighbors, and loved ones.”

Just one day after calling for bipartisan unity, however, Whitmer took to Twitter to troll outgoing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Republicans in Michigan blasted Whitmer for lack of leadership:

Whitmer’s partisan stunt on Twitter comes as her state lags behind in vaccine distribution, with just 0.9 percent of allocated doses having been administered thus far.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Trump Has Made a Decision on Whether He Will Attend the Inauguration
Katie Pavlich
Pelosi Speaks with Joint Chiefs of Staff About Limiting an 'Unstable' President Trump
Cortney O'Brien

Tucker Rails Against CNN's Description of US Capitol Riot: 'Stop With the Lying!'
Leah Barkoukis

Janice Dean: More Proof Cuomo 'Doesn't Give a Damn' About the Elderly
Cortney O'Brien

Anderson Cooper Reminds Everyone Why CNN Is Despised
Leah Barkoukis
Secretary DeVos Joins Growing List of Resignations After Capitol Violence
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular