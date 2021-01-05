Michigan Group Calls For Whitmer, Gordon to Focus on Vaccine Administration Over Politics

Vaccine distribution is underway nationwide, thanks to the diligent and successful efforts of Operation Warp Speed under the Trump administration. The state of Michigan’s ranking in vaccine administration is 44 nationwide, with just 0.9 percent of distributed vaccine doses having been given thus far, via WDIV in Detroit:

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the State of Michigan ranks number 44 in terms of the percent of residents who have received the vaccine. That number is shockingly low at 0.9 percent. Officials say 337,475 doses have been distributed statewide, while only 90,453 shots have been given. That means the state has only used 28 percent of the doses released.

The state’s vaccine administration is headed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon. Whitmer serves as the co-chair of President-elect Biden's inauguration, while Gordon serves on President-elect Biden’s transition team; one GOP group is calling for the pair of officials to focus on vaccine distribution, not politics.

"Michigan ranks at the bottom for vaccine distribution while Gov. Whitmer and Director Gordon have been focused on politics instead of ensuring those most vulnerable to COVID-19 get vaccinated," said Tori Sachs, executive director of Michigan Rising Action. "Two-thirds of the vaccines given to Michigan are sitting on shelves. Director Gordon should resign from the Biden transition team immediately to focus on distributing the vaccine to Michigan's most vulnerable."

Vaccines are sitting on shelves. Give them to those most likely to get sick & impacted by an outbreak.



Data shows those most at risk are over 80.



Long-term care facilities are still the top location for outbreaks.



What are you waiting for @GovWhitmer & Director Gordon? #migov https://t.co/ZPJcpvOIlI — Tori Sachs (@Tori_Sachs) January 5, 2021

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services attributed the slow administration process to the holiday season, and expects the process to be ramped up as logistical issues are remedied.