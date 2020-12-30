Mitch McConnell

Leader McConnell: Coronavirus Package With $2,000 Checks Has 'No Realistic Path' to Senate Approval

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 4:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Wednesday that the Senate will not immediately take up the COVID relief legislation passed by the House of Representatives, that would deliver $2,000 direct payments to Americans. Leader McConnell accused Democrats of attempting to send a “boatload of cash” to the wealthy, as opposed to Americans in need. 

McConnell pushed for targeted COVID relief, and said that the Senate will tackle a coronavirus stimulus package, reform to Section 230, and election integrity reforms all at once.

“The Senate will consider only smart targeted aid, not another fire hose of borrowed money that encompasses other people who are doing just fine,” Leader McConnell said. “The Senate is not going to split apart the three issues that President Trump linked together just because Democrats are afraid to address two of them.”

President Trump continues to advocate for $2,000 direct payments, after he signed legislation for $600 stimulus checks.

