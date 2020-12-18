Mike Pence

'Stay in the Fight': Vice President Pence Rallies Voters in Georgia

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 9:10 AM
Source: Official White House Photo by Delano Scott

Macon, Georgia--Vice President Mike Pence rallied voters on two different campaign stops in Georgia on Thursday, with less than one month until the Peach State’s high-stakes runoff Senate elections. Throughout the contentious runoff, the vice president has acted as a vocal advocate for reelecting incumbent GOP Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, even as some Trump allies encourage voters to sit out the runoffs. 

Amid suspicion of election fraud and disappointment about the presidential election results among a large chunk of GOP voters, Pence shifted the focus to the need to vote for Perdue and Loeffler. 

“It’s all eyes on Georgia,” the VP said. 

The vice president drew an important distinction between Republicans and Democrats within the pair of runoff elections. He reminded attendees and supporters that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who hopes to be handed a Senate majority, vowed that his party would “change America” if victorious in the runoffs. Republicans, on the other hand, want to “save America,” by keeping the Senate majority and act as a check on the Biden administration. 

Both Perdue and Loeffler are faced with tough reelection fights, which will occur on January 5, as Democrats hope to hand President-elect Joe Biden a majority in the upper chamber.

