Mitch McConnell

Leader McConnell Congratulates Joe Biden on Election Victory

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Leader McConnell Congratulates Joe Biden on Election Victory

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) acknowledged the Electoral College's certification of the presidential election results, congratulating President-Elect Joe Biden on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday morning.

“Six weeks ago, Americans voted in this year’s general election. The legal and constitutional processes have continued to play out since then. Yesterday, electors met in all 50 states. So as of this morning, our country has officially a president-elect and a vice president-elect. Many of us hoped that the presidential election would yield a different result. But our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20,” Leader McConnell said. “The Electoral College has spoken. So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”

Leader McConnell went on to acknowledge Senator Kamala Harris' election as the first female vice-president.

"I also want to congratulate the vice president-elect, our colleague from California, Senator Harris. Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect, for the very first time. I look forward to finishing out the next 36 days strong, with President Trump."

He also praised the accomplishments of President Trump, including a historic transformation of the federal judiciary.

The Trump campaign continues to contest election results in swing states, with few legal victories thus far.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
'Insanity': Georgia Law Enforcement Officials Speak out Against Ossoff and Warnock's Anti-Police Rhetoric
Reagan McCarthy
Elise Stefanik Uses Cuomo's Own Words to Call For a Probe Into Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
Reagan McCarthy
DC Police and FBI Say They Are Investigating Proud Boys Burning BLM Sign as a Hate Crime
Julio Rosas
Michael Flynn Speaks Out: The American People Saved Me
Katie Pavlich
WSJ Editor Has a Message For All the Critics of Its 'Dr.' Jill Biden Op-ed
Leah Barkoukis
CA Restaurant Owner Stands His Ground to Health Department Workers Trying to Shut Him Down
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular