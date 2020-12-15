Leader McConnell Congratulates Joe Biden on Election Victory

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) acknowledged the Electoral College's certification of the presidential election results, congratulating President-Elect Joe Biden on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday morning.

“Six weeks ago, Americans voted in this year’s general election. The legal and constitutional processes have continued to play out since then. Yesterday, electors met in all 50 states. So as of this morning, our country has officially a president-elect and a vice president-elect. Many of us hoped that the presidential election would yield a different result. But our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20,” Leader McConnell said. “The Electoral College has spoken. So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”

.@senatemajldr: "So, as of this this morning, our country has officially a President-elect and a Vice President-elect... The Electoral College has spoken. So, today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/4S7Xv7otsH — CSPAN (@cspan) December 15, 2020

Leader McConnell went on to acknowledge Senator Kamala Harris' election as the first female vice-president.

"I also want to congratulate the vice president-elect, our colleague from California, Senator Harris. Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect, for the very first time. I look forward to finishing out the next 36 days strong, with President Trump."

He also praised the accomplishments of President Trump, including a historic transformation of the federal judiciary.

Sen McConnell, in listing Trump wins, says “perhaps most important of all, President Trump nominated — and this Senate confirmed — three outstanding Supreme Court Justices along with more than 220 more Article III federal judges." McConnell has confirmation bias on that topic. — Carl Hulse (@hillhulse) December 15, 2020

The Trump campaign continues to contest election results in swing states, with few legal victories thus far.