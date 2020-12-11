Senate Passes NDAA with Veto-Proof Majority

After some debate and controversy, the Senate passed the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which appropriates the Department of Defense’s budget, in a stop-gap spending measure. Both the House and Senate approved the annual legislation with bipartisan support, after President Trump threatened to veto the package, with a substantial majority. If the president were to follow through on his threat, Congress has a veto-proof majority supporting the NDAA. The prospect of additional COVID relief looms as negotiations continue to stall.
The Senate has aligned with the House, approving a one-week, stopgap spending bill to avert a government shutdown tonight. The Senate approved the plan by voice vote.
The additional hope is for the sides to forge an accord on a COVID aid package and tack that on to the omnibus next week.
After the one-week spending bill passes...see you next week for the next shutdown deadline
House overwhelmingly passed NDAA earlier this week. Bill now goes to Trumps desk.
Senate easily cleared the NDAA procedural hurdle, 84-13. This is with trump threatening to veto.
GOP Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) threatened the legislation, but Senate Republicans celebrated the annual authorization passing with bipartisan support, even with the president's opposition.
PASSED: The 60th annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) has passed the Senate.
This bipartisan legislation is crucial to keeping our military strong and our homeland safe.
The Senate just passed the National Defense Authorization Act. This annual bill will unlock the training, tools, and cutting-edge equipment that our servicemembers and civilian employees need as they bravely defend American lives and American interests.
The package now heads to President Trump's desk.