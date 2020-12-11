Mitch McConnell

Senate Passes NDAA with Veto-Proof Majority

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Dec 11, 2020 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

After some debate and controversy, the Senate passed the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which appropriates the Department of Defense’s budget, in a stop-gap spending measure. Both the House and Senate approved the annual legislation with bipartisan support, after President Trump threatened to veto the package, with a substantial majority. If the president were to follow through on his threat, Congress has a veto-proof majority supporting the NDAA. The prospect of additional COVID relief looms as negotiations continue to stall.

GOP Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) threatened the legislation, but Senate Republicans celebrated the annual authorization passing with bipartisan support, even with the president's opposition.

The package now heads to President Trump's desk.

