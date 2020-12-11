Senate Passes NDAA with Veto-Proof Majority

After some debate and controversy, the Senate passed the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which appropriates the Department of Defense’s budget, in a stop-gap spending measure. Both the House and Senate approved the annual legislation with bipartisan support, after President Trump threatened to veto the package, with a substantial majority. If the president were to follow through on his threat, Congress has a veto-proof majority supporting the NDAA. The prospect of additional COVID relief looms as negotiations continue to stall.

A) The Senate has aligned with the House, approving a one-week, stopgap spending bill to avert a government shutdown tonight. The Senate approved the plan by voice vote. That’s where those in favor shout “aye.” Those opposed holler “nay.” The loudest side is supposed to prevail. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 11, 2020

C) The additional hope is for the sides to forge an accord on a COVID aid package and tack that on to the omnibus next week. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 11, 2020

After the one-week spending bill passes...see you next week for the next shutdown deadline — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) December 11, 2020

House overwhelmingly passed NDAA earlier this week. Bill now goes to Trumps desk. https://t.co/H41hs52jgb — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) December 11, 2020

Senate easily cleared the NDAA procedural hurdle, 84-13. This is with trump threatening to veto. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 11, 2020

GOP Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) threatened the legislation, but Senate Republicans celebrated the annual authorization passing with bipartisan support, even with the president's opposition.

? PASSED: The 60th annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) has passed the Senate.



This bipartisan legislation is crucial to keeping our military strong and our homeland safe.



???? pic.twitter.com/iqQjMJnfGw — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) December 11, 2020

The Senate just passed the National Defense Authorization Act. This annual bill will unlock the training, tools, and cutting-edge equipment that our servicemembers and civilian employees need as they bravely defend American lives and American interests. pic.twitter.com/iaAEbtxoAt — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 11, 2020

The package now heads to President Trump's desk.