Biden Dodges Question on Investigation into Hunter

Posted: Dec 11, 2020 4:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Joe Biden formally introduced two more appointees to his Cabinet, as his presidential transition continues. Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack will serve as Secretary of Agriculture, Congresswoman Marcia Fudge (D-OH) as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and former Chief of Staff to President Obama, Denis McDonough, as Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Fudge's appointment by Biden will trigger a special election for the House of Representatives, after Speaker Pelosi saw massive losses on election night. As it stands now, she holds the slimmest majority since World War II. 

After introducing more nominees, Biden avoided a question on the investigation into his son, Hunter Biden. It was revealed on Wednesday that the U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware is investigating Biden’s taxes.

The presumptive president-elect was asked if his son committed a crime and if the pair had spoken about the investigation, but Biden declined to substantially address the news.

