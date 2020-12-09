Pennsylvania Governor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) announced on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Thus far, he says that he is experiencing no symptoms and remains in isolation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says he's tested positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms and is isolating at home. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) December 9, 2020

#BREAKING: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Democrat just announced. https://t.co/3SrGFSr56H pic.twitter.com/8Mg9xbnj0H — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) December 9, 2020

The commonwealth’s first lady awaits test results. Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians to adhere to coronavirus guidelines as much as possible, but said that following government mandates for COVID "is not a guarantee" against contracting the virus.

I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 9, 2020

I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 9, 2020

Wishing Governor Wolf a speedy recovery and hoping that Mrs. Wolf's test comes back negative. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family. https://t.co/URjBOS00MS — Senator Jake Corman (@JakeCorman) December 9, 2020

Wishing @GovernorTomWolf a full recovery. I am glad to hear he isn’t currently experiencing any symptoms. COVID-19 can infect anyone. Don’t forget to wear a mask when you venture out and wash your hands regularly! https://t.co/9i9nURNQF5 — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) December 9, 2020

Pennsylvania's restrictions on businesses, schools, and workers for coronavirus prevention are some of the most strict nationwide.