Pennsylvania Governor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Dec 09, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) announced on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Thus far, he says that he is experiencing no symptoms and remains in isolation. 

The commonwealth’s first lady awaits test results. Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians to adhere to coronavirus guidelines as much as possible, but said that following government mandates for COVID "is not a guarantee" against contracting the virus.

Pennsylvania's restrictions on businesses, schools, and workers for coronavirus prevention are some of the most strict nationwide.

