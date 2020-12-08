Michigan Group Calls on Whitmer to Forego Taxpayer-Funded Paycheck After She Extended Statewide Shutdown

As Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) extends her draconian shutdown orders, that have already raised questions about overreach, one conservative group is calling for her to forego the taxpayer-funded salary she receives.

Whitmer’s executive orders have been some of the most far-reaching COVID-related edicts implemented nationwide, and she just announced that she will extend her shutdown even further. Michigan business owners and families have voiced opposition to Whitmer’s orders, which have severely affected the small business sector and school system. While she leaves her constituents to fend for themselves, Whitmer continues to appear on cable news regularly and accepted an appointment to Joe Biden’s inaugural committee, as Michigan Rising Action noted.

"Governor Whitmer’s continued shutdown is hurting students and families as businesses permanently shutter and leave employees with empty pockets before the holidays. As long as the Governor is preoccupied with serving on Joe Biden’s inaugural committee and leaving Michigan families to suffer, she should forgo her taxpayer-funded salary until all Michiganders are allowed to work and make an honest living," said Tori Sachs, executive director of Michigan Rising Action. "We believe this will lead to a better quality of decision making that balances the threat posed by the virus with the reality of Michiganders not being able to put food on the table."

Just a reminder: @GovWhitmer continues to collect a paycheck while forcing small businesses out of business and workers out of jobs. — Tori Sachs (@Tori_Sachs) December 7, 2020

First: 3-week pause.

Then: 12 more days.

And on the same day: 12 days won't be long enough https://t.co/2keJluazeN — Tori Sachs (@Tori_Sachs) December 7, 2020

The far-reaching edicts implemented by Democrat governors, in the name of public health, affect small business owners and families disproportionately. While Michiganders are forced to obey an overreaching executive order, Whitmer and her administration collect paychecks on the backs of struggling taxpayers.