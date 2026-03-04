INSANE: Austin Cops Who Killed Terrorist Could've Faced a Grand Jury on Possible Murder Charges

I can’t believe this was even considered, but under a 2021 ordinance it was possible: the Austin police officers who stopped a terrorist last Saturday could’ve been hauled before a grand jury on murder charges. Why? Well, it’s because leftists are terrible. Yet, the local district attorney said no charges will be filed, calling the cops, rightfully, heroes, though this came only after Gov. Greg Abbott said he’d have the final say on what legal ramifications, if any, should be applied here. The lefty DA also said that the stories about these police officers being hauled before a grand jury were scurrilous rumors peddled for political reasons (via Fox News):

Advertisement

A progressive Texas district attorney said he will not seek charges against the Austin police officers who fatally shot a gunman who killed three people and injured 13 others in a suspected terror attack amid speculation they could potentially face a grand jury. Travis County District Attorney José Garza released a statement after Gov. Greg Abbott said he would eventually have the final say on whether the officers should be charged or convicted in court. "These officers are heroes, and it should go without saying that my office is not seeking any charges and would not seek charges," Garza said. "The accounts to the contrary are false, intentionally false, and are being peddled for obvious political purposes." […] Doug O’Connell, whose law firm O’Connell West has been tapped to represent the officers at the behest of the Austin Police Association, said the review is part of a policy instituted by Garza. Garza, O'Connell said, demanded the policy at the direction of the Wren Collective, a progressive criminal justice reform nonprofit that backs liberal DAs and is mainly composed of former public defenders seeking to overhaul the American justice system. "It's my belief that the Wren Collective has directed the district attorney to review officer-involved cases this way," O'Connell told Fox News Digital. "It seems they're very anti-law enforcement officers."

It’s insane this was even considered.

This is absurd. The 3 police officers in Austin, TX who killed the Islamic terrorists will be forced to go before a Grand Jury to avoid indictment for murder because a progressive group demands it. https://t.co/sGfjsLCa7b — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 3, 2026

The Austin Police Association @ATXPOA has asked my team to represent the 3 heroes that took down the terrorist killer who attacked our community. Unfortunately they will face a Grand Jury hearing - as is the process directed to the Travis County DA by the Wren Collective. We will… — Doug OConnell (@DouglasOConnell) March 3, 2026

Wait…they’re dragging the hero cops in front of a grand jury after they took down a literal terrorist? https://t.co/R5MfxvrJBk — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 3, 2026

These officers stopped Ndiaga Diagne, 53, who opened fire on patrons at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, killing three people and wounding at least 12 others. Responding officers killed Diagne during the attack.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.



Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.