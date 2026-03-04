VIP
INSANE: Austin Cops Who Killed Terrorist Could've Faced a Grand Jury on Possible Murder Charges

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 04, 2026 6:50 AM
INSANE: Austin Cops Who Killed Terrorist Could've Faced a Grand Jury on Possible Murder Charges
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

I can’t believe this was even considered, but under a 2021 ordinance it was possible: the Austin police officers who stopped a terrorist last Saturday could’ve been hauled before a grand jury on murder charges. Why? Well, it’s because leftists are terrible. Yet, the local district attorney said no charges will be filed, calling the cops, rightfully, heroes, though this came only after Gov. Greg Abbott said he’d have the final say on what legal ramifications, if any, should be applied here. The lefty DA also said that the stories about these police officers being hauled before a grand jury were scurrilous rumors peddled for political reasons (via Fox News):

A progressive Texas district attorney said he will not seek charges against the Austin police officers who fatally shot a gunman who killed three people and injured 13 others in a suspected terror attack amid speculation they could potentially face a grand jury. 

Travis County District Attorney José Garza released a statement after Gov. Greg Abbott said he would eventually have the final say on whether the officers should be charged or convicted in court.  

"These officers are heroes, and it should go without saying that my office is not seeking any charges and would not seek charges," Garza said. "The accounts to the contrary are false, intentionally false, and are being peddled for obvious political purposes." 

[…] 

Doug O’Connell, whose law firm O’Connell West has been tapped to represent the officers at the behest of the Austin Police Association, said the review is part of a policy instituted by Garza.  

Garza, O'Connell said, demanded the policy at the direction of the Wren Collective, a progressive criminal justice reform nonprofit that backs liberal DAs and is mainly composed of former public defenders seeking to overhaul the American justice system.  

"It's my belief that the Wren Collective has directed the district attorney to review officer-involved cases this way," O'Connell told Fox News Digital. "It seems they're very anti-law enforcement officers."

Watch Jasmine Crockett's Absurd Speech to Her Supporters After Losing the Texas Senate Primary Matt Vespa
It’s insane this was even considered.  

These officers stopped Ndiaga Diagne, 53, who opened fire on patrons at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, killing three people and wounding at least 12 others. Responding officers killed Diagne during the attack. 

