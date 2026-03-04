VIP
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 04, 2026 7:00 AM
Watch Jasmine Crockett's Absurd Speech to Her Supporters After Losing the Texas Senate Primary
You cannot make this up.  

I was hoping Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) would win the Democratic primary for the US Senate because it would have provided endless content. I mean an ocean of material, but obviously it didn’t happen. She was defeated easily by Texas State Rep. James Talarico. However, Crockett didn’t concede last night. She followed the example of Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris after their election night losses: she thanked her supporters, told them to enjoy their evening, and stated no further announcements would be made that night. Essentially, that’s a lengthy way of saying, ‘I lost.’ 

Also, the election denialism peddling, or as liberals would say, inciting armed rebellion, is pervasive here from Crockett. 

It wasn’t her usual animated self, which has made her a household name among the Internet’s liberal base. But she essentially said the election was stolen from her. Oh, and it was the Republicans who did it: 

This tweet says everything about that situation:

2026 ELECTIONS JASMINE CROCKETT KAMALA HARRIS TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

In other news, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) lost his primary, and Rep. Al Green (D-TX), known for being removed during Trump’s State of the Union addresses, is also at risk of losing to his challenger. 

