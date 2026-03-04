Watch Jasmine Crockett's Absurd Speech to Her Supporters After Losing the Texas Senate Primary

You cannot make this up.

I was hoping Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) would win the Democratic primary for the US Senate because it would have provided endless content. I mean an ocean of material, but obviously it didn’t happen. She was defeated easily by Texas State Rep. James Talarico. However, Crockett didn’t concede last night. She followed the example of Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris after their election night losses: she thanked her supporters, told them to enjoy their evening, and stated no further announcements would be made that night. Essentially, that’s a lengthy way of saying, ‘I lost.’

Also, the election denialism peddling, or as liberals would say, inciting armed rebellion, is pervasive here from Crockett.

It wasn’t her usual animated self, which has made her a household name among the Internet’s liberal base. But she essentially said the election was stolen from her. Oh, and it was the Republicans who did it:

🚨 BREAKING: Jasmine Crockett STORMS OUT of her own event after crying “they cheated!” following her brutal loss



She said REPUBLICANS rigged the election in areas with high black populations 😂😭



“I won't be back tonight!”



“This is what Republicans do!”pic.twitter.com/LjFzcNHLaw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

Jasmine Crockett suggests there was cheating in her election



I thought questioning election results was a threat to our democracy and it’s impossible for any cheating to happen?! pic.twitter.com/FJE1Soo1j4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 4, 2026

It would appear that Kamala Harris’ last minute endorsement of Crockett didn’t move the needle for her. https://t.co/BCc1xGtI9t — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 4, 2026

This tweet says everything about that situation:

Jasmine Crockett getting beat by a white gay guy and joining the unemployment line because of Democrat fraud in a county she currently represents, after calling the Save America Act “Jim Crow 2.0,” is the funniest possible outcome. — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) March 4, 2026

In other news, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) lost his primary, and Rep. Al Green (D-TX), known for being removed during Trump’s State of the Union addresses, is also at risk of losing to his challenger.

I've seen enough: Steve Toth (R) defeats Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R) in the #TX02 GOP primary. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 4, 2026

Dan Crenshaw finding out he will no longer be able to send your money to Ukraine & Israel pic.twitter.com/J2NzsPDiiM — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) March 4, 2026

NBC News reports Dan Crenshaw getting crushed in early vote by “monster margin."



Lots of “wows." pic.twitter.com/yt83FErEXV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2026

