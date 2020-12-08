Liberals Continue to Roll Out the Red Carpet for Jon Ossoff as Georgia Runoff Heats up

As Georgia’s pair of runoff elections continue to heat up, progressive politicians continue to roll out the red carpet for Jon Ossoff. The Senate hopeful is supported by various liberal politicians, and warmly embraced the support of two self-proclaimed socialists, Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

After both Speaker Pelosi and former presidential candidate Julián Castro campaigned for Ossoff on Monday, he is welcoming far-left Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to his team on Tuesday.

This evening, join me for a special grassroots fundraiser, hosted by @ewarren and @billyeichner.



Chip in to join: https://t.co/qZJpgEmVhU pic.twitter.com/n3nJoZVGsO — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) December 8, 2020

While Ossoff attempts to campaign as a mainstream candidate, he touts the support of Sen. Warren, one of the most liberal members of the upper chamber. Sen. Warren is a fierce supporter of a legislative transition to Medicare for All, advocates for the repeal of the Hyde Amendment, and previously said that government health insurance coverage should extend to illegal immigrants; all three ideas would burden taxpayers. During her presidential bid, Sen. Warren came out in favor of other far-left legislative line-items, including the Green New Deal, a wealth-tax on high-earners, and the mass cancellation of college debt. As the popularity of “court packing” gains traction within the Democratic party, Sen. Warren also indicated her support for expanding the size of the Supreme Court.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that “nothing is off the table” if Democrats take back control of the Senate, including the elimination of the legislative filibuster, which Sen. Warren also said that she supports.

In a full-fledged effort to give Democrats control of the upper chamber, far-left lawmakers and activists continue to go to bat for Ossoff and his counterpart in the second runoff election in Georgia, Raphael Warnock.