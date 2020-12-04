Lindsey Graham's Campaign Reveals Record-Breaking Fundraising Numbers

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) campaign revealed on Friday that the incumbent senator raised a staggering amount of money in his reelection campaign, which Democrats sought to torpedo. The South Carolina Republican raised over $100 million throughout the 2020 election cycle, while only spending $96 million. His opponent, Jaime Harrison, was outraised by Senator Graham by nearly $12 million, per receipts filed after the election.

With nearly $11 million in cash-on-hand left, Senator Graham is transferring funds to his colleagues in Georgia, Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, for their battleground runoff elections.

ICYMI: On top of his huge 10+ pt win, @LindseyGrahamSC outraised his Dem opponent by $11m in the final FEC reporting period & raised more total than any incumbent Senator in history. He ends the cycle helping other Republicans & has $11m in the bank. More below. #WereOnToGeorgia pic.twitter.com/NCc0D5jImW — T.W. Arrighi (@twarrighi) December 4, 2020

Lindsey Graham’s campaign says he raised a staggering $109 million for his 2020 campaign, which the campaign says is “the most money raised by any incumbent senator in American history and the most of any Republican Senate candidate in American history” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 4, 2020

Harrison wasted hundreds of millions in Democrat donor money, in a long-shot attempt to unseat Sen. Graham, only to end up losing by 10 points on election day. After an embarrassing loss, Harrison is now getting involved in the pair of Georgia runoff elections, along with Amy McGrath, who lost to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by nearly 20 points.