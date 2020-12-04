Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham's Campaign Reveals Record-Breaking Fundraising Numbers

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Dec 04, 2020 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) campaign revealed on Friday that the incumbent senator raised  a staggering amount of money in his reelection campaign, which Democrats sought to torpedo. The South Carolina Republican raised over $100 million throughout the 2020 election cycle, while only spending $96 million. His opponent, Jaime Harrison, was outraised by Senator Graham by nearly $12 million, per receipts filed after the election. 

With nearly $11 million in cash-on-hand left, Senator Graham is transferring funds to his colleagues in Georgia, Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, for their battleground runoff elections. 

Harrison wasted hundreds of millions in Democrat donor money, in a long-shot attempt to unseat Sen. Graham, only to end up losing by 10 points on election day. After an embarrassing loss, Harrison is now getting involved in the pair of Georgia runoff elections, along with Amy McGrath, who lost to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by nearly 20 points.

