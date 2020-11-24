Senate Democrats

Jaime Harrison Joins Georgia Fundraising Effort After Wasting Millions on Challenge to Lindsey Graham

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 8:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

As Georgia’s pair of runoff Senate elections draw national attention, another former Democrat Senate candidate is launching involvement. The two elections for the seats held by GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will ultimately decide which party controls the Senate.

After losing to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on election day by 10 points, Jaime Harrison created “Dirt Road PAC” to benefit fellow Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s runoff elections. Harrison is simultaneously rumored to be launching a bid for Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Harrison joins another failed Democrat Senate challenger, Amy McGrath, who lost to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) by 20 points on election day after Democrats poured money into her long-shot bid. Together, Harrison and McGrath raised a total of nearly $200 million and ultimately lost by upwards of 30 points.

Democrats are going on the offensive to mobilize and fundraise for Ossoff and Warnock as the party seeks to take the majority in the Senate. 

