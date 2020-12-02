Mike Pence

Vice President Pence Swears in Mark Kelly to Arizona Senate Seat

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Dec 02, 2020 2:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Vice President Mike Pence swore in Mark Kelly as Arizona’s newest Senator on Wednesday, per state election rules. Senator Kelly’s addition to the upper chamber leaves the GOP’s majority at 52 seats, to Democrats’ 48 seats. 

Kelly unseated former GOP Senator Martha McSally in a battleground race that drew national attention. McSally was appointed in 2019 to fill the seat vacated by the late Senator John McCain, and Kelly’s victory means he will finish out the rest of that term, and faces reelection in 2022. With Kelly's win, the GOP's Senate majority hinges on the pair of runoff elections underway in Georgia. Both Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler have to defend their seats on January 5 in order to keep Republicans in the majority in the upper chamber.

