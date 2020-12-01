Leader McConnell Gives Heartfelt Tribute to Senator McSally on her Final Day in the Senate

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) gave a heartfelt tribute to outgoing Arizona Senator Martha McSally on her final day in the upper chamber.

McSally, the nation’s first female fighter pilot, brought her military experience to the upper chamber, as Leader McConnell noted.

“So, after swearing the oath on a Bible recovered from the bombing of the U.S.S. Arizona at Pearl Harbor, she brought her experience and expertise to solving issues that are personal to her and to others who’ve worn the uniform,” Leader McConnell said. “Wherever life after the Senate takes her, I’m confident our colleague will continue to be the most enthusiastic advocate for her state… for its people, its prosperity, and its natural wonders...No, I’m pretty certain Martha McSally is not through fighting yet. So Martha, on behalf of not just the Senate, but the nation, thank you so much for your service to our country — in uniform and here in the Senate.”

During her tenure in the Senate, McSally worked across the aisle to combat military sexual assault after coming forward about her own experiences while serving in the military. In her final floor speech back in November, McSally hoped that her work for military veterans would be a "cornerstone" of her legacy.

"My deepest hope is that the work we did to fight for our veterans is a cornerstone of the legacy we leave in the Senate," she said.

McSally was defeated by Mark Kelly on election day, after being appointed to the seat vacated by the late Senator John McCain in 2018 by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. Kelly will be sworn into the Senate on Wednesday.