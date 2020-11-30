Mike Pence

Vice President Pence to Return to Georgia on Friday to Campaign for Sens. Perdue and Loeffler

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 30, 2020 7:30 PM
Source: Official White House Photo by Delano Scott

Vice President Mike Pence announced on Monday that he will make a return to Georgia to campaign for GOP Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in their runoff elections, which will occur in January. Vice President Pence’s visit is scheduled for one day before President Trump will campaign for Sens. Perdue and Loeffler in Georgia.

Vice President Pence stumped for Sens. Perdue and Loeffler earlier in November, and laid out all that is at stake in the pair of runoff elections:

"For all we’ve done together, for all we have yet to do, we need the great state of Georgia to defend the majority, and the road to a Senate Republican majority goes straight through the state of Georgia. The Republican Senate majority could be the last line of defense for all that we’ve done to defend this nation, revive our economy, and preserve the God-given liberties that we hold dear."

Republicans are overwhelmingly united behind Sens. Perdue and Loeffler, as they hope to keep the Senate majority out of the hands of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

