Vice President Pence to Return to Georgia on Friday to Campaign for Sens. Perdue and Loeffler

Vice President Mike Pence announced on Monday that he will make a return to Georgia to campaign for GOP Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in their runoff elections, which will occur in January. Vice President Pence’s visit is scheduled for one day before President Trump will campaign for Sens. Perdue and Loeffler in Georgia.

Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Georgia on Friday for the second time in two weeks to stump for @SenatorLoeffler & @sendavidperdue, this time at a runoff rally in Savannah. His visit comes a day before President Trump headlines an event in GA. #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/1CgMiy4IYl — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 30, 2020

.@Mike_Pence knows exactly what’s at stake in Georgia — and he’s ALL-IN for @Perduesenate and me.



I couldn’t be prouder to have his STRONG support, and I’m excited to welcome Vice President Pence back to Savannah on Friday! #gapol #gasen https://t.co/2Ls8F8dUhq — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) November 30, 2020

Vice President Pence stumped for Sens. Perdue and Loeffler earlier in November, and laid out all that is at stake in the pair of runoff elections:

"For all we’ve done together, for all we have yet to do, we need the great state of Georgia to defend the majority, and the road to a Senate Republican majority goes straight through the state of Georgia. The Republican Senate majority could be the last line of defense for all that we’ve done to defend this nation, revive our economy, and preserve the God-given liberties that we hold dear."

Republicans are overwhelmingly united behind Sens. Perdue and Loeffler, as they hope to keep the Senate majority out of the hands of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.