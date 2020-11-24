Pennsylvania Certifies Presidential Results for Joe Biden

Following the lead of Michigan’s move on Monday, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania certified its election results, confirming Joe Biden’s win by more than 80,000 votes. The former vice president will be awarded the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes. From the Pennsylvania Department of State:

Governor Tom Wolf signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joseph R. Biden as president and Kamala D. Harris as vice president of the United States. The certificate was submitted to the Archivist of the United States. The Certificate of Ascertainment included the following vote totals: Electors for Democratic Party candidates Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris – 3,458,229

Electors for Republican Party candidates Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence – 3,377,674

Electors for Libertarian Party candidates Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen – 79,380

BREAKING. Pennsylvania certifies its Presidential Election results.... pic.twitter.com/6vidMxu7Fl — Jeremy Roebuck (@jeremyrroebuck) November 24, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania governor: Democrat Joe Biden certified as winner of presidential election in state. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 24, 2020

Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country's history.



Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020

The Trump campaign continues to contest election results in court, even after certification.