Joe Biden

Pennsylvania Certifies Presidential Results for Joe Biden

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 1:50 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Pennsylvania Certifies Presidential Results for Joe Biden

Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Following the lead of Michigan’s move on Monday, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania certified its election results, confirming Joe Biden’s win by more than 80,000 votes. The former vice president will be awarded the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes. From the Pennsylvania Department of State:

Governor Tom Wolf signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joseph R. Biden as president and Kamala D. Harris as vice president of the United States. The certificate was submitted to the Archivist of the United States.

The Certificate of Ascertainment included the following vote totals:

  • Electors for Democratic Party candidates Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris – 3,458,229
  • Electors for Republican Party candidates Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence – 3,377,674
  • Electors for Libertarian Party candidates Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen – 79,380

The Trump campaign continues to contest election results in court, even after certification.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
This Governor Knows He Has No Power to Mandate Thanksgiving Behavior
Katie Pavlich
New Data Shows Devastating Effects of Keeping Schools Closed
Katie Pavlich
Another White House Reporter Gets Caught Taking Off His Mask When Cameras Were Still Rolling
Julio Rosas
All Down to Georgia: New Poll Shows Clear Majority of Americans Want GOP-Controlled Senate
Guy Benson
RNC Chair Says Trump 'Is Not Done Fighting' and Outlines Next Steps
Cortney O'Brien
Gov. Larry Hogan Makes Absurd Comparison for People Not Wearing a Mask
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular