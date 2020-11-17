Ivanka Trump Rips Media for 'Near Total Silence' on Left-Wing Violence Against Trump Supporters

First Daughter and adviser to the president Ivanka Trump condemned the media’s “near total silence” on the violence that occurred over the weekend during a peaceful march by supporters of President Trump. As violent thugs associated with Black Lives Matter and Antifa launched unprovoked attacks on conservatives acting peacefully, mainstream outlets were nowhere to be found.

Indeed, as Trump pointed out, if right-wing protesters needlessly attacked peaceful supporters of a Democrat president, the media and liberal activiNsts would rightfully condemn the violence. She called for the agitators to be "condemned and prosecuted."

The media’s near total silence about the physical violence being perpetrated against conservatives is shameful & dangerous.



Just image the outrage and indignation if this went the other way.



Violence is never the answer and instigators must be condemned and prosecuted. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 15, 2020

The violent occurrences over the weekend were not protests, and the supporters of President Trump were acting peacefully:

Antifa and BLM members attack people who are eating dinner near BLM Plaza. They threw projectiles and a large firework. pic.twitter.com/w96nbZaJ8F — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 14, 2020

Anti-Trump crowd burns pro-Trump clothing in the streets of Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/zDUnvj7K9r — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 14, 2020

President-Elect Joe Biden has yet to condemn the unprovoked violence against supporters of President Trump. Again, if ideologies were reversed, a Republican President-Elect would rightfully be forced to condemn violence perpetrated by his or her supporters.