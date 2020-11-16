Speaker Pelosi Repeats Delusional Claim of a 'Mandate' After Democrats Lost House Seats

Nearly two weeks after the general election, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi penned a letter to her caucus perpetuating a delusional talking point about House Democrats’ electoral successes, or lack thereof. Speaker Pelosi thanked her caucus for contributing to President-Elect Biden’s “mandate,” ignoring her party’s massive congressional losses on election day.

A new PELOSI letter to democrats pic.twitter.com/5kqbMj0NFE — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 16, 2020

With a few congressional races still being decided, Speaker Pelosi is slated to hold the slimmest majority since World War II. With the odds and polling predictions stacked against them, House Republicans massively over performed in congressional races on election day. Thus far, no incumbent House Republicans have lost their reelections. Speaker Pelosi's own caucus even voiced frustrations with her governing, or lack thereof, that undoubtedly cost House Democrats more than a few seats.

After blocking additional COVID relief for months, holding American lives hostage for the sake of her wish-list, Speaker Pelosi tells her caucus that Democrats are the caucus to "respect the health and well-being" of Americans.

"The differences between the Democrats and the Republicans are great, especially in how we respect the health and well-being of America's working families. In this fight, we must work as a team," Speaker Pelosi wrote.

Speaker Pelosi's weak majority in the House of Representatives in no way gives President-Elect Biden a mandate. Additionally, House Republicans are well-positioned to take back the majority in the lower chamber in 2022.