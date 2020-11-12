Nancy Pelosi

Leader McCarthy Claps Back at Speaker Pelosi: Voters Gave a 'Mandate Against Socialism'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Leader McCarthy Claps Back at Speaker Pelosi: Voters Gave a 'Mandate Against Socialism'

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) rebuked Speaker Pelosi’s claim that voters gave President-Elect Joe Biden a “mandate” after Democrats saw massive losses in the House of Representatives that were not predicted by pollsters. 

Speaker Pelosi is on track to hold the slimmest majority in the House since World War II, and her counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), is slated to stay in the minority in the upper chamber. Leader McCarthy attributed these electoral outcomes to a “mandate against socialism” from voters.

The GOP's incoming class in Congress includes a historic number of women, as Leader McCarthy also noted.

Indeed, members of Speaker Pelosi’s own caucus criticized House Democrats’ message, or lack thereof, including pushes to “defund the police” and pass socialist measures including the Green New Deal. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
AOC: I'll Be Working Hard in Georgia So That Democrats Won't Have to Negotiate With the GOP
Guy Benson
Speaker Pelosi Says GOP Should Carry COVID Deaths 'On Their Conscience' After She Blocked Relief Packages
Reagan McCarthy
Trump Presents Scenario He Claims Would Allow Him to 'Easily Win' Arizona
Leah Barkoukis
AOC Teams up with Stacey Abrams in Georgia Runoff Elections
Reagan McCarthy
A 'Pandemic Low': Unemployment Rate Decline 'Bigger Than Expected'
Cortney O'Brien

Election 2020: Trump: I'm Still Hopeful in Key States
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular