Leader McCarthy Claps Back at Speaker Pelosi: Voters Gave a 'Mandate Against Socialism'

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) rebuked Speaker Pelosi’s claim that voters gave President-Elect Joe Biden a “mandate” after Democrats saw massive losses in the House of Representatives that were not predicted by pollsters.

Speaker Pelosi is on track to hold the slimmest majority in the House since World War II, and her counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), is slated to stay in the minority in the upper chamber. Leader McCarthy attributed these electoral outcomes to a “mandate against socialism” from voters.

.@GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy hits back at Speaker Nancy Pelosi for saying Biden & Dems now have a "mandate" on how to handle the coronavirus crisis.



"It was a mandate: against socialism," McCarthy says. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) November 12, 2020

"I heard the Speaker call [the election] a mandate. It WAS a mandate against socialism" -- @GOPLeader McCarthy — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) November 12, 2020

McCarthy: Democrats "did not defeat one Republican incumbent who ran for reelection," including down in Texas.



Says Ds only picked up one seat of all the open races w/o a GOP incumbent running — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) November 12, 2020

The GOP's incoming class in Congress includes a historic number of women, as Leader McCarthy also noted.

Many have dubbed this year the year of the Republican woman. We are posed to have 29 House Republican women join our ranks surpassing the previous record. Every Democrat incumbent who lost, either lost to a woman, minority or veteran Republican. -@GOPLeader pic.twitter.com/3z5sY9o78D — Christian Martinez ?? (@C_RMartinez) November 12, 2020

Kevin McCarthy takes a victory lap. "Not one Republican incumbent lost," says the incoming GOP class will be the most diverse in history, with 29 women and several people of color (most of which are also women) — Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) November 12, 2020

Indeed, members of Speaker Pelosi’s own caucus criticized House Democrats’ message, or lack thereof, including pushes to “defund the police” and pass socialist measures including the Green New Deal.