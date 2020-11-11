GOP Senators Back Legislation Implementing Criminal Penalties for Individuals Who Commit Voter Fraud

Led by Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), a group of GOP Senators signed on to legislation aimed at promoting election security. Senator Loeffler originally introduced the “Securing Our Elections Act” in September, and is joined now by fellow Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue, as well as Sens. Thom Tillis (NC), Tom Cotton (AR), Marco Rubio (FL), Ron Johnson (WI), and Mike Braun (IN).

Thank you @SenThomTillis, @SenTomCotton, @SenRubioPress, @SenRonJohnson, @SenatorBraun & @sendavidperdue for joining my effort to protect our election integrity & ensure that anyone who attempts to interfere in our election process is held accountable. https://t.co/taiyZt4atO — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) November 11, 2020

The legislation is aimed at ensuring accountability for individuals who intentionally seek to deprive Americans of a free and fair election, by amending the 1993 National Voter Registration Act to hold criminal penalties for those who impede on fair election procedure.

“...the National Voter Registration Act of 10 1993..is amended by striking ‘fined in accordance with title 18, United States Code,’ and inserting ‘fined not more than $100,000,’ and (2) by striking 'imprisoned not more than 5 years' and inserting 'imprisoned not less than 5 years and not more than 15 years,’” it reads.

Ahead of their runoff elections that will decide which party controls the Senate, both Sens. Loeffler and Perdue emphasized the importance of free, fair, and transparent elections. The pair recently called on Georgia Secretary of State Ben Raffensperger for “failing to deliver” transparency.

“The American people deserve transparent, fair and free elections,” Sen. Loeffler said. “At this critical time, we must take action to ensure every legal vote is counted and our democratic election process is preserved.”

Sen. Perdue contended that there is “no greater responsibility” than ensuring election fairness.

“There is nothing more sacred to our democracy than the premise of one person, one vote. Anyone who attempts to take advantage of this premise through fraud or other means should face severe consequences," Sen. Perdue said. "This bill ensures the penalty for meddling in our election system matches the severity of the crime, and there is no greater responsibility than protecting the sanctity of our elections.”

The GOP-sponsored legislation comes as election results in key swing states are contested by the Trump campaign, on the heels of allegations of voter fraud.