Leader McConnell: 'Let's Not Have Any Lectures' From The Party That Refused to Accept Results of 2016 Election

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Nov 09, 2020 4:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In his first floor speech since last week’s general election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) expressed his support for President Trump’s legal grievances with a handful of swing states, and allegations of voter impropriety. 

Leader McConnell said that President Trump and his advisers are “within their rights” to raise questions about potential irregularities and instances of fraud.

The GOP’s top legislator also reminded Democrats that they themselves spent four years refusing to accept the results of the 2016 general election, as they demand that President Trump accept the results before seeing his day in court. Leader McConnell said that the country should not receive any lectures from Democrats after they would not give legitimacy to a duly elected president.

While supporting the president’s legal efforts to ensure election integrity, Leader McConnell is preparing to fight for his majority in the Senate in Georgia’s pair of runoff elections that will determine control of the upper chamber. The overtime elections for GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are center-stage in the national political scene, as Democrats hope to take power back in the Senate.

