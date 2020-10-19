Georgia

Watch: Georgia Dem Candidate Won't Apologize For Calling Police Officers 'Thugs,' 'Bullies,' and 'Gangsters'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Oct 19, 2020
Source: John Roark/Athens Banner-Herald via AP, File

During a debate with candidates in Georgia’s special election and "jungle primary" for the Senate, incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler challenged Democrat Raphael Warnock to walk back his previous comments on law enforcement. Sen. Loeffler was referencing comments made by Warnock in which he referred to police officers as “gangsters,” thugs” and “bullies.”

Sen. Loeffler asked Warnock to apologize for such egregious characterizations of law enforcement officers, but he declined.

“My question is for Raphael Warnock. Mr. Warnock, you’ve called police officers thugs, bullies and gangsters. You’ve characterized them as a threat to our children,” she said during the debate. “Will you apologize to our hard working men and women in law enforcement and to Georgia families for these dangerous and hurtful attacks?”

Warnock claimed to have “deep respect” for police officers, and would not scale back his characterizations.

Warnock attributed his previous comments to a need for reforms to policing, but characterizing officers as "thugs," "bullies" and "gangsters" does not indicate respect for law enforcement.

