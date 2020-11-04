Dem Rep. Chris Pappas Holds on in New Hampshire's First District

Incumbent Democrat Congressman Chris Pappas (D) won reelection in New Hampshire’s first congressional district over former Trump State Department official and GOP challenger Matt Mowers.
From the bottom of my heart—thank you, New Hampshire!— Chris Pappas (@ChrisPappasNH) November 4, 2020
I just finished delivering some remarks about the important work ahead for the people of #NH01: https://t.co/Y7ttrK3M9V #NHPolitics https://t.co/nyQIkoNhv5
BREAKING: Democrat Chris Pappas wins reelection to U.S. House in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District. #APracecall at 12:40 a.m. EST. #Election2020 #NHelection https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 4, 2020
Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas fends off challenge from ex-Trump official in New Hampshire https://t.co/ltKX5NUq3K pic.twitter.com/osO1yvhCX9— The Hill (@thehill) November 4, 2020
The Associated Press has projected Chris Pappas to win reelection to U.S. House in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District. Find the full election results: https://t.co/RY3ExXhSdu pic.twitter.com/N5Ryey4M4z— WMUR TV (@WMUR9) November 4, 2020
Rep. Pappas won the swing seat in New Hampshire’s first congressional district in 2018, in what was a “blue wave” year. Mowers closed the gap in what was once a comfortable race for Democrats, Mowers put up a substantial fight. In the final weeks, the GOP challenger managed to erase Rep. Pappas’ advantage in polling averages.
Though Democrats are favored to comfortably hold the majority in the House of Representatives, Speaker Pelosi's party is underperforming projections. Follow our election coverage here.