Dem Rep. Chris Pappas Holds on in New Hampshire's First District

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 04, 2020 2:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Incumbent Democrat Congressman Chris Pappas (D) won reelection in New Hampshire’s first congressional district over former Trump State Department official and GOP challenger Matt Mowers. 

Rep. Pappas won the swing seat in New Hampshire’s first congressional district in 2018, in what was a  “blue wave” year. Mowers closed the gap in what was once a comfortable race for Democrats, Mowers put up a substantial fight. In the final weeks, the GOP challenger managed to erase Rep. Pappas’ advantage in polling averages. 

Though Democrats are favored to comfortably hold the majority in the House of Representatives, Speaker Pelosi's party is underperforming projections. Follow our election coverage here.

