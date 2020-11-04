Susan Collins Defeats the Odds, Wins Reelection After Dems Spent Two Years Trying to Oust Her

Maine Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) cruised to another term in the upper chamber on Wednesday afternoon, after a tough reelection battle against Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon. Democrats had their eyes on flipping Maine’s Senate seat throughout the cycle, and Senator Collins was a target of the far-left since her consequential vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the Fall of 2018.

Susan Collins says Sara Gideon called her to concede the race. Maine Senate over, Collins reelected. — James Arkin (@JamesArkin) November 4, 2020

Decision Desk HQ Projects Collins (R) Has Won Election To The Senate From The State Of ME



Race Called At 11-04 01:13 PM EST



All Results: https://t.co/eBBPVCXMLz — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020

.@SenSusanCollins has been reelected to serve Mainers in the US Senate! She will continue to be a bipartisan leader and voice for all of Maine. Experience ??????????????. #MESen #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/65uWeolaIx — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) November 4, 2020

Sen. Collins overcame unfavorable polling averages and doubt from operatives on both sides of the aisle. Her wide margin of victory allows Sen. Collins to avoid a real contest in Maine's rank-choice voting. Democrats spent a whopping $93 million to unseat Sen. Collins, who is consistently ranked as one of the Senate's most bipartisan members.

The entire Dem orbit threw everything they had at Susan Collins



People accosted her in the street; they showed up at her home; they sent her death threats



They came with a mountain of outside money to attack her daily



And after all that she buried her opponent before RCV https://t.co/F4wiUd94mN — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) November 4, 2020

?? Congratulations, Senator Susan Collins! ??



The far-left threw everything they had at her - including nearly $100 million. https://t.co/2o2E43KDVa — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) November 4, 2020

Democrats spent $93 MILLION on Gideon.



Crappy public polls had media writing this race off months ago.



And in the end she won by NINE POINTS.@SenSusanCollins is a legend for a reason, folks. And nobody deserved to win more. #MEpolitics — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 4, 2020

