Susan Collins Defeats the Odds, Wins Reelection After Dems Spent Two Years Trying to Oust Her

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Nov 04, 2020 1:25 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Maine Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) cruised to another term in the upper chamber on Wednesday afternoon, after a tough reelection battle against Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon. Democrats had their eyes on flipping Maine’s Senate seat throughout the cycle, and Senator Collins was a target of the far-left since her consequential vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the Fall of 2018.

Sen. Collins overcame unfavorable polling averages and doubt from operatives on both sides of the aisle. Her wide margin of victory allows Sen. Collins to avoid a real contest in Maine's rank-choice voting. Democrats spent a whopping $93 million to unseat Sen. Collins, who is consistently ranked as one of the Senate's most bipartisan members.

