Kentucky Democrat and Senate candidate Amy McGrath, who is challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), made a unique closing argument on Tuesday, with just one week left until the general election. At the conclusion of her long-shot bid to unseat the Republican Party’s most powerful legislator currently holding office, McGrath characterized the nation as a “stalled Democracy” and “an embarrassment.”

Leader McConnell responded to McGrath’s egregious comments, with six days left in his campaign to remain the only party leader in Washington not from New York or California.

Leader McConnell's own closing argument could not be more staunchly different than McGrath's; the Kentucky Republican touted his own record of delivering results over partisan rancor:

"In the past six years, I steered more than $17.5 billion in federal funding back to Kentucky to rebuild roads, fight the opioid epidemic, and create new opportunities in rural communities...Since 2017, the Senate has confirmed three Supreme Court Justices and followed through on my mission to 'leave no vacancy behind' by filling every Circuit Court vacancy for the first time in 40 years," Leader McConnell wrote in an op-ed in Kentucky's Courier Journal. "I led the historic effort to revamp the tax code, cutting taxes and lowering utility bills for Kentucky’s middle-class families. I slashed Obama-era red tape and strengthened our military, providing a pay raise for our troops and shepherding the largest year-over-year increase in defense spending in 15 years, putting the needs of Kentucky’s bases ahead of the rest."

Leader McConnell’s reelection is rated as “Likely Republican,” and McGrath certainly may have broken any record on the books for wasting donor funds throughout her long-shot bid to unseat the Kentucky Republican and GOP leader.

