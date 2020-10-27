Veterans

Vets Call on 'Ultimate Hypocrite' Cunningham to Pull Ad Touting Military Service After Adulterous Sex Scandal

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 12:40 PM
Source: AP Photo/Gerry Broome

As North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham navigates an adulterous sex scandal, just weeks before the general election, his fellow veterans are calling for Cunningham to take down a new ad highlighting his military service.

Cunningham is currently under investigation by the Army Reserve and faces a complaint filed with the Department of Defense (DoD) Inspector General, on account of his affair with the wife of a fellow veteran. Cunningham’s new ad touting his time in the military was not well received by fellow veterans, as incumbent GOP Senator Thom Tillis’ campaign pointed out.

Cunningham’s extramarital affair potentially violated the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and could be subject to court martial. The complaint filed against Cunningham with the DoD's IG cites “moral and ethical standards" expected of military service members that he obviously neglected.

Since the news of his multiple adulterous relationships broke, Cunningham has ducked public scrutiny and claimed that his extramarital conduct is irrelevant to the battleground Senate race.

Most Popular