Department of Defense IG Complaint Filed Against Cal Cunningham Over Sex Scandal

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 8:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Gerry Broome, POOL

Documents show that North Carolina Democrat Cal Cunningham’s sex scandal only continues to get worse. Cunningham is currently under investigation by the Army Reserve, given his rank as a Lieutenant Colonel, for an adulterous affair that potentially violates the Uniform Code of Military Justice. 

On top of the Army Reserve’s investigation into his extramarital relationship with California public relations professional Arlena Guzman Todd, who is the wife of a wounded combat veteran, a request for action has now been brought to the Department of Defense Inspector General. The complaint cites the “moral and ethical standards” expected of military officers that Cunningham shirked to some degree.

“Military Officers are held to the highest of moral and ethical standards, supporting the Army core values, which is the reason for this request of an exhaustive investigation into the "sexting" relationship LT Cunningham admitted to the media on October 2, 2020. More text messages have now been reported, although not acknowledged by LTC Cunningham,” the complaint reads. “An investigation must conclude the duty status of LTC Cunningham, as a member of the USAR, which would undoubtedly impact any potential violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.”

This complaint represents a formal request that the Department of Defense Inspector General investigate Cunningham’s extramarital affair, and runs concurrently to the Army reserve’s ongoing investigation. Contingent on the conclusion of the investigation, findings from the IG would be turned over to Cunningham’s Army Reserve commander to determine if any punishment is warranted, which theoretically could include the potential for a dishonorable discharge.

While Cunningham finds himself embroiled in this adulterous sex scandal, veterans highlighted their disgust with Cunningham’s actions to incumbent GOP Senator Thom Tillis. It’s clear that Cunningham’s sexual affair, with a wife of a wounded warrior, is not going over so well. 


Since becoming public knowledge, Cunningham’s adulterous affairs have shaken up the battleground Senate race. Polling conducted after the scandal broke shows a tilt toward Sen. Tillis.

Most Popular