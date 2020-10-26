FEC Filings Show Dem Congressional Candidate Breaking Promise to 'Refuse Money' from 'Special Interests'

In the congressional race for Colorado’s 3rd district, Democratic nominee Diane Mitsch Bush is putting hypocrisy on full display, as she vows to take “no money” from “corporate special interests.” While she echoes the tired Democratic campaign promise, Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show that Mitsch Bush has no issue being affiliated with “corporate special interest” groups.

The FEC's report shows Mitsch Bush accepting donations from individuals and entities affiliated with a host of corporations, and even a prominent pharmaceutical company. The filings show contributions from donors or Political Action Committees (PACs) affiliated with Amazon, Google, Facebook, Jane Street Capital, Ischemix, Microsoft and others. In a recent digital ad, Mitsch Bush promised to "refuse money from corporate special interests."

The reviews are in: our new ad got a big thumbs up ??



See for yourself ?? pic.twitter.com/sEt5P3HJ0I — Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress (@RepDMB) October 22, 2020

Mitsch Bush’s FEC report is in direct defiance of the rhetoric she pushes to voters, as the Colorado Republican Party noted.

"It's clear that Diane Mitsch Bush would be a best friend for corporate special interests in Washington. If Coloradans can't trust Diane Mitsch Bush to keep her word during a campaign, then we can't trust her to keep her word in Washington D.C.,” Colorado GOP spokesman Joe Jackson said in a statement to Townhall. “Mitsch Bush should return the money and immediately apologize for lying to Colorado voters."

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is also bankrolling Bush’s campaign, despite her claim of being “independent” of partisan politics. Election predictors rate the third district as either “lean” or “likely” Republican.