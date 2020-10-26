BREAKING: Senate Confirms Judge Barrett to Supreme Court

The Senate voted to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday night, by a vote of 52-48. Every Democrat voted against Judge Barrett, in addition to GOP Sen. Susan Collins (ME), who faces a tough reelection battle; Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski inevitably voted to confirm Judge Barrett after hearing her unmatched qualifications. Democrats gave their best effort toward derailing Judge Barrett’s confirmation, but with the rules that they themselves set in 2013, Senate Republicans were able to give Judge Barrett an easy confirmation.

CONFIRMED: Justice Amy Coney Barrett

America's ninth member of the Supreme Court.

RT to congratulate the newest member of the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett!

Senate Democrats called Judge Barrett's confirmation process "illegitimate" throughout her ascension to the bench, but Senate Republicans carried out their elected duty by filling the seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

President @realDonaldTrump doesn't call him Cryin' Chuck for nothing:



"Today, Monday, October 26, 2020, will go down as one of the darkest days in the 231-year history of the United States Senate."

Sen. McConnell just gave another warped, distorted history lesson on the floor



We know how defensive he is about the blatant 180° hypocritical turn he made—but a distorted history lesson won't erase the stain of this illegitimate SCOTUS nomination process



We won't stop fighting — Chuck Schumer

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee even went as far as to boycott the committee's vote on Judge Barrett, claiming that Republicans were violating procedure, but the Senate's governing rules show that the majority party violated no precedent or rules in moving forward on Judge Barrett without the committee's Democrat members present.

From a public opinion perspective, American voters overwhelmingly support Judge Barrett's confirmation. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) noted that Democrats would undoubtedly be confirming a justice, were the Democrats to have the majority.

McConnell has some words about Democrats:



"Our colleagues cannot point to a serious Senate rule that has been broken. ... The process comports entirely with the Constitution. We don't have any doubt that if the shoe was on the other foot, they'd be confirming."

Senator Mitch McConnell on what the Left wants in judges:



"What they want is activist judges...a small panel of lawyers with elite educations, to reason backward from outcomes, and enlighten all the rest of us...with their moral and political judgment..."

Senator Mitch McConnell slams Democrats who are threatening the court:



"This is not about separation of powers. It's a hostage situation... the consequences could be cataclysmic if [Democrats] act on partisan passion... and scorch the ground rules of our government."

Judge Barrett will be sworn in on Monday night as the next associated justice on the Supreme Court, by Justice Clarence Thomas, who Judge Barrett previously clerked for. The 48-year-old jurist is President Trump’s 3rd Supreme Court appointee, marking a delivery on a major campaign promise.