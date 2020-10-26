Supreme Court

BREAKING: Senate Confirms Judge Barrett to Supreme Court

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 8:01 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

The Senate voted to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday night, by a vote of 52-48.  Every Democrat voted against Judge Barrett, in addition to GOP Sen. Susan Collins (ME), who faces a tough reelection battle; Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski inevitably voted to confirm Judge Barrett after hearing her unmatched qualifications. Democrats gave their best effort toward derailing Judge Barrett’s confirmation, but with the rules that they themselves set in 2013, Senate Republicans were able to give Judge Barrett an easy confirmation.

Senate Democrats called Judge Barrett's confirmation process "illegitimate" throughout her ascension to the bench, but Senate Republicans carried out their elected duty by filling the seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee even went as far as to boycott the committee's vote on Judge Barrett, claiming that Republicans were violating procedure, but the Senate's governing rules show that the majority party violated no precedent or rules in moving forward on Judge Barrett without the committee's Democrat members present.

From a public opinion perspective, American voters overwhelmingly support Judge Barrett's confirmation. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) noted that Democrats would undoubtedly be confirming a justice, were the Democrats to have the majority.

Judge Barrett will be sworn in on Monday night as the next associated justice on the Supreme Court, by Justice Clarence Thomas, who Judge Barrett previously clerked for. The 48-year-old jurist is President Trump’s 3rd Supreme Court appointee, marking a delivery on a major campaign promise.

