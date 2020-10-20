Gallup Poll Shows That Judge Barrett's Favorability Breaks Records

New polling from Gallup shows another bump in voters’ approval of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. A 51 percent majority of those surveyed are in favor of Judge Barrett’s confirmation, while 46 percent do not want to see her seated on the bench of the high court

“A slim 51% majority of Americans support federal judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death last month. At the same time, 46% of U.S. adults do not want Barrett to be seated, and 3% do not yet have an opinion of her nomination," the pollster said in a release.

Judge Barrett’s favorability is higher than that of Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, who were both nominated by President Trump, during their confirmation proceedings. Judge Barrett also enjoys a record-high share of support from both Republicans and Independents.

"Republicans' support for Barrett's nomination is also higher than any other nominee dating back to 1987. Nearly nine in 10 Republicans (89%) support her compared with 76% who were in favor of Kavanagh and Gorsuch," Gallup said in a release. "Independents' 52% support for Barrett's confirmation is identical to what it was for the woman who she would be replacing, Ginsburg. It is also on par with independents' views of the nominations of Sonia Sotomayor and John Roberts, but it is higher than the last two nominees to the high court -- Gorsuch (44%) and Kavanaugh (38%)."





A record-breaking share of Democrats, 84 percent, oppose Judge Barrett’s confirmation despite her irrefutable legal credentials.

Rough SCOTUS polling for Dems this AM



Gallup:

??51% support ACB’s confirmation

??52% of Indys support ACB’s confirmation



NYT/Siena:

??44% (plurality) support ACB’s confirmation

??47% support a vote before E Day

??58% oppose court packing

??65% of Indys oppose court packing pic.twitter.com/0gW71pRQ4i — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 20, 2020

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote Judge Barrett out of committee on Thursday, after which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will hold a vote on her confirmation on the floor next week.