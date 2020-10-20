House Republicans Introduce Legislation Aimed at Holding The Chinese Communist Party Accountable

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy introduced legislation aimed at holding the Chinese Communist Party to account, via the House GOP’s China task force. The China Task Force Act will allow House Republicans to implement the eventual findings discovered by the task force.

“House Republicans not only understand the complexities of the CCP threat, but through our work on the China Task Force, we put forward a comprehensive blueprint that will be critical in curbing China’s dangerous behavior and securing America’s prominence on the world stage,” Leader McCarthy said in a release. “Today marks another milestone in our efforts to hold China accountable — the introduction of the China Task Force Act will help us implement the recommendations of the report, which will help make our country safer and more self-sufficient. Through our actions and priorities, House Republicans continue to act on our Commitment to America agenda to rebuild the greatest economy in a generation.”

House Democrats have declined to join Republicans in working to hold China and the CCP accountable for egregious human rights violations and corruption, as Leader McCarthy pointed out:

“Making America more secure and more prosperous should not be a political issue. Every member in this chamber, regardless of political party, should want to take a stand against China’s malign behavior and their violations of human rights. With the China Task Force Act, there will be an opportunity to go on the record to support realistic and meaningful solutions. Democrats should finally join us in holding the CCP accountable — our country, and the world, can no longer afford inaction.”

Republicans continue to act as the party in Congress that is willing to hold China’s authoritarian regime accountable.