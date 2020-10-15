Supreme Court

Far-Left Judicial Activist Group Demands Sen. Feinstein Resign From Senate Judiciary Committee

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 4:30 PM
Source: CNN

A far-left judicial activism group, Demand Justice, called for Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to step down as ranking Democrat member on the  Senate Judiciary Committee. The group works to oppose President Trump’s qualified judicial nominees across the board, and advocates for progressive activists disguised as jurists to be seated on the bench.

Fallon's demand comes after Sen. Feinstein praised the work of Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as the confirmation proceedings for Judge Barrett wrapped up.

Funded by dark money, Demand Justice is notorious for opposing qualified judicial appointees who will uphold the Constitution and apply the law fairly. The group’s leader, former Hillary Clinton spokesperson Brian Fallon, executed much of the shameless character assassination campaign against then-Judge Kavanaugh during his confirmation to the high court. 

The far-left group launched a seven-figure ad campaign against Judge Barrett’s confirmation, which proved to be utterly useless. After Fallon’s efforts to derail another qualified nominee’s confirmation failed, once again, he demands that Sen. Feinstein resign her position on the committee. In reality, Senate Democrats could do little to stop Judge Barrett’s rightful confirmation, which will receive a vote out of committee next week.

