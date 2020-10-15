Witnesses from American Bar Association Display Confidence in Judge Barrett's Qualifications

Witnesses from the American Bar Association’s (ABA) committee on the federal judiciary appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to weigh in on Judge Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The ABA as a whole awarded Judge Barrett a “well-qualified” rating ahead of her confirmation hearings. Such a rating is widely accepted as the “gold standard” for judicial nominees by both Republicans and Democrats.

?? Big: the American Bar Association—what Chuck Schumer has previously called the “gold standard” for evaluating judicial nominees—just gave Amy Coney Barrett its highest rating: “Well Qualified” pic.twitter.com/dT8x6mCin4 — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 12, 2020

The witnesses studied Judge Barrett’s judicial philosophy, writings and temperament, and interviewed her colleagues and peers. They concluded that Judge Barrett is eminently qualified to serve as an associate justice on the high court, as they told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC: "Would both of you feel comfortable going before Judge Barrett?"



Mr. Robert D. Noell and Ms. Pamela J. Roberts: "Absolutely." pic.twitter.com/sGkRQos9cR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 15, 2020

The American Bar Association, which gave Barrett a "well qualified" rating, received input from 944 people in its investigation of Barrett.



Written testimony from the ABA's Randall Noel: pic.twitter.com/tQAXS99qfA — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 15, 2020

ABA witness on Judge Barrett - says they heard "many, many laudatory" compliments. "We conclude she possesses the integrity for a well-qualified rating." They talked to lawyers, academics and her judicial peers. "Whip smart" "Brilliant writer and thinker" "Intellectual giant" — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 15, 2020

ABA witnesses say they talked to hundreds of people regarding Judge Barrett and didn't get "even a hint" of concern. #SCOTUS — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 15, 2020

Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings wrap up on Thursday. Senate Republicans plan to vote on her nomination on October 22, despite objections from Democrats.