Witnesses from American Bar Association Display Confidence in Judge Barrett's Qualifications

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 12:30 PM
Source: Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP

Witnesses from the American Bar Association’s (ABA) committee on the federal judiciary appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to weigh in on Judge Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. 

The ABA as a whole awarded Judge Barrett a “well-qualified” rating ahead of her confirmation hearings. Such a rating is widely accepted as the “gold standard” for judicial nominees by both Republicans and Democrats. 

The witnesses studied Judge Barrett’s judicial philosophy, writings and temperament, and interviewed her colleagues and peers. They concluded that Judge Barrett is eminently qualified to serve as an associate justice on the high court, as they told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings wrap up on Thursday. Senate Republicans plan to vote on her nomination on October 22, despite objections from Democrats.

